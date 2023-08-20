Māori King chooses council at Koroneihana celebrations

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has chosen former Pāti Māori President Che Wilson to serve as the Chairperson of Tekaumaarua – the King’s Advisory Council.

The council was chosen as a part of annual Koroneihana celebrations.

The notable event sees iwi Māori and visitors alike reflect on those who have passed while celebrating the reign of the Māori monarch of the time.

Koroneihana is celebrated by followers of the Kiingitanga movement, which was established upon the crowning of the first Māori King, Waikato chief Pōtatau Te Wherowhero in 1858.

Tekaumaarua met in Raukawa Whare at Turangawaewae on Saturday – its first face-to-face meeting in three years.

The council advises the King on a range of cultural, social and economic issues.

At the Saturday meeting, Kiingi Tuheitia accepted the nomination of Wilson to succeed outgoing President Rikirangi Gage who remains a member of the council.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Koroneihana is celebrated by followers of the Kiingitanga movement, which was established upon the crowning of the first Māori King, Waikato chief Pōtatau Te Wherowhero in 1858.

Kiingi Tuheitia also invited renowned activist and politician Hone Harawira to represent Te Tai Tokerau on the Council and Turi Ngatai to represent Tauranga Moana.

The process for nomination for the Te Arawa and are Waipounamu seats are ongoing.

Kiingitanga spokesperson Rahui Papa said Māori have demonstrated the power of grassroots action over many years, and it should be a blueprint for future generations.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle, iwi opened their marae to feed the hungry and provide shelter to the homeless, while government agencies were still figuring out what to do,” he said.

“This is Mana Motuhake in action, and we urge our political leaders to accept that a ‘by Māori for everyone’ approach works.”

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Che Wilson for Stuff’s series of oral essays ‘The Treaty and Me’.

Newly elected Tekaumaarua chairperson Che Wilson said the Kiingitanga has always advocated for Kotahitanga and Mana Motuhake because its foundation has been to deliver unity, pride, and cultural and social wellbeing.

Wilson said the Kiingitanga and various iwi were committed to utilising their collective skills and economic influence to future-proof the prosperity of te iwi Māori and Aotearoa whānui.

“Our people are good at collaborating and doing things in a Kaupapa-Māori way with an intergenerational outlook, including how we invest our money,” he said.

Wilson said work was currently underway for iwi Māori to pool their financial capital to provide financial security and independence.

“While we are in challenging times, the time for collective action is now.”

Koroneihana 2023 will conclude with a Coronation Day address by Kiingi Tuheitia.

Tekaumaarua members: