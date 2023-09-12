K' Rd Chronicles S3E8: What doesn't kill you 'gives you interesting stories'

With a commitment to shedding light on the lives of the homeless and impoverished in Aotearoa New Zealand, K’ Road Chronicles is back for another groundbreaking season with transgendered journalist Six, who has her own lived experience of homelessness in Auckland.

Ella Wells is the director of the final episode of K’ Road Chronicles Season 3.

I first met Six in 2018 as a fresh film school graduate. She had recently launched a street publication for the homeless, the K’ Road Chronicle, and I was granted the opportunity to work on a new documentary series about homelessness inspired by the paper titled K’ Road Chronicles.

At that time, my understanding of homelessness in Aotearoa was limited, as was my awareness of support services available.

Five years later, I directed an episode of the current series.

In this episode, Six takes us to her hometown, Kirikiriroa Hamilton, where she first experienced homelessness. It is a unique episode that delves into Six's personal evolution, which over recent years has naturally intertwined with mine.

When we started the production on K’ Road Chronicles, establishing trust within the community posed challenges. While Six had earned her place enduring street life, our team were outsiders. My days were spent with Six, wandering K’ Road, connecting with the street whānau. These interactions solidified not only our bond but also our ties with the streeties, who generously share their stories of survival, resilience, and hope with us.

Magnetic Pictures Six, her mum Janet (left) and John.

An undeniable truth has become clear to me through this work – the path to homelessness isn't a sudden descent to the street; rather, it's a progression paved by a series of traumatic events. This understanding is a reminder that without support, any of us could find ourselves on the brink of homelessness.

As with several of our contributors, Six faced her own hardships, including trauma and addiction, which weakened her connections to support systems and eventually led to her sleeping rough.

Reflecting on that period, Six acknowledges: "I wasn’t a nice person. I was angry with the world and frustrated.”

In the very first K’ Road Chronicles episode, Six shared her mum’s struggle to embrace her gender transition. “My mum had a hard time when I came out; there’s that ‘oh we feel like you’re dead, the person we know isn’t here any more’…”

Sitting alongside those who have faced trauma and injustice, only to rebuild themselves and often become champions of their communities, influences one’s worldview. Immersed in stories like Six’s, I’ve witnessed the power of amplifying voices from the street and the impact of community journalism, a passion that defines Six's essence.

Six reflects: “Could I really speak with any authority on homelessness and poverty if I’d never been there? The reason people share their stories with me is because I’m part of that whānau. You go through hard times, but if you have good values, a good foundation, and good support around you, you can conquer the world.”

Janet, Six's mum, remembers: “I never thought that a child of mine would be living on the street”.

While Six is now housed and her presence on Karangahape Road has changed, her respect for its residents and for individuals across society remains unwavering. To me, this episode encapsulates Six's innate curiosity, gentle nature, and endearing spirit. These are sides of her that I am grateful to know and love.

Janet recognises the transformative impact of Six's transition.

“Mum has come a long way, and I have come a long way. I know it has been a painful journey… But I’m really proud of the work that I do,” says Six.

Echoing Janet's view that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, Six offers her own perspective, “It gives you interesting stories.”

I’m not Six’s mum, but I’m immensely proud of her too.