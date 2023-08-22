Body found by member of the public off the coast of Raglan

A body has been found off the coast of Raglan by a member of the public. (File photo)

A body has been found off the coast of Raglan by a member of the public.

Police said they were making inquiries into the incident after the body was found shortly before 1pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said work was now underway to identify who the person was, along with notifying their family and figuring out what happened to them.

Earlier this month two people were swept off the rocks at Papanui Point in Raglan – one person was found dead but the other remains missing.

Raglan Beach is well-known for surfing and its black sand. It’s patrolled by lifeguards during Summer months.