Hamilton, home of the Rocky Horror Show, is still 'rural and conservative'

With a commitment to shedding light on the lives of the homeless and impoverished in Aotearoa New Zealand, K’ Road Chronicles is back for another groundbreaking season with transgendered journalist Six, who has her own lived experience of homelessness in Auckland and Hamilton.

It may be the home of the Rocky Horror Show, but how well does Hamilton accept diversity?

“I can walk around Auckland in a dress and suit jacket but if I had the audacity to wear eyeliner in Hamilton I got people staring, laughing, pointing,” transgendered journalist Six says.

The Tron is where Richard O-Brien came up with and wrote the cult classic – one of the first musicals to depict sexual fluidity – but Six describes the city as rural and conservative.

“How can you be so proud of the fringe cult movie and shun your own rainbow communities?”

Six ventured back to Hamilton Kirikiriroa recently as part of season three of the K' Road Chronicles series.

She grew up there, and last returned around 2012 to finish her Diploma of Journalism at Waikato Institute of Technology.

It was where she experienced being homeless for the first time.

An eviction from a hostel after her benefit was cut, and a police eviction from the vacant flats that became home afterwards, led Six to the Hamilton Christian Night Shelter on Anglesea St.

Magnetic Pictures Journalist Six returns to Hamilton as part of season three of the K' Road Chronicles web series.

She’d been on hormone therapy for a year when she ended up on the doorstep of the shelter, and was faced with communal showers and shared rooms.

“I had a choice between baring all or sleeping rough.”

Six said thankfully the homeless community was a group of very tolerant people.

“I guess when you are on the bottom of society you can’t really afford to be judgemental.”

Returning 11 years later, she didn’t think much had changed.

“I got so used to dressing the way I was. With the production crew and they were, like look at all the people looking. What are they looking at, what’s the problem?

“It’s hard to believe that there is still so much bigotry and hatred. And for what?”

“The problem with Hamilton, especially on Friday and Saturday, is that fighting is the local sport.”

It often wasn’t Hamiltonians, she said, but young guys from the regions who’d come into the city for a rowdy night out.

“It’s really awful for anyone who wants to out and have a few quiet drinks.”

She remembered busking years ago, when a man approached her out of the blue to punch her in the face. The first time she wore eyeliner, people pointed, laughed, and stared.

When asked if she thought Hamilton could change, she said “all it takes is a few people to love and support the people in the community”.

It starts with small acts of kindness, she said.

“A few rainbow friendly events might help to change hearts and minds.”

Even if the people weren’t noticeably more accepting, Six was “extremely pleased” to see there were now rainbow organisations working to support the community.

The night shelter had a new name The Hamilton Christian Night Shelter Te Whare Korowai Taangata o Kirikiriroa, a new manager, and a new way of working.

“The gender-diverse community generally don't feel they know where to turn when it comes to homelessness,” its manager Joanne Turner said. “But things have definitely changed.”

Turner worked with Rainbow Hub Waikato, who together created a safe gender-affirming accomodation.

Hamilton was at the beginning of its journey, Six said.

“There are still a lot of kids coming out to parents and being ostracised and thrown out of home. That’s really sad that happens still.”

But, despite its flaws, Six said it was still a beautiful and vibrant city – “it’s just rural and its conservative”.

Mayor Paula Southgate said she was disappointed to hear about Six’s experience in Hamilton.

But she disagreed that the city was conservative and rural, saying it was actually increasingly vibrant.

Southgate said she was not responsible for the actions of individuals, but said the council was on the right track and was implementing policies to drive inclusively and diversity.

She’d just spent time at Welcoming Week, an annual global event to celebrate the contributions of migrants and refugees, she said.

And Kirikiriroa was incredibly diverse, called home by people of more than 160 ethnicities.

Southgate said the Hamilton City Council was also installing gender-neutral bathrooms in most new facilities and in upgrades.

Southgate said she also attended and enjoyed pride events.

Hamilton was also proud to be the home of Rocky Horror Shows' creator Richard O-Brien’s home, she said, and had a statue of Riff Raff in the city centre.

Asked about Hamilton’s lack of rainbow or inclusive bars and cafes, she said at her age that was not a scene she was familiar with.

But that anyone should be able to go to any place without facing discrimination.