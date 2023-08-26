Two people die in crash on SH26 north of Te Aroha

Two people have died and two others have serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on SH26 Te Aroha.

Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash north of Te Aroha, police have confirmed.

Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police, Hato Hone St John Ambulance and two helicopters responded to the crash that was reported at 3.53pm on Saturday.

The road is closed at Mangaiti, Waikato, north of Te Aroha and traffic has been diverted via Rawhiti Road.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two patients were airlifted to Waikato Hospital after the crash.

Six Hato Hone St John vehicles responded to the crash, including three ambulances, one rapid response unit and two managers.

There were two occupants in each car, police said.