One dead after two-vehicle crash in Waikato

Police are attending a serious crash in Hauraki (file photo).

A person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Waikato on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 7.20am at the intersection of Awaiti Rd and Awaiti West Rd, at Netherton, on the Hauraki Plains near Paeroa.

Police said one person died at the scene. Another person, whose condition was described as moderate, was taken to hospital.

Inquiries into the crash were under way, and the serious crash unit had been advised, police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

“Our ambulance crews assessed one patient at the scene, who was transported by ambulance to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.”