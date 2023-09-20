First photos of rescue chopper that crashed on Mt Pirongia in Waikato

A rescue chopper that crash-landed on a Waikato mountain appears to have suffered significant damage, new photos reveal.

They show the aircraft wedged nose first into dense bush with mangled rotor blades.

It’s unclear when the images were taken following the crash on Tuesday, but an order was issued on Wednesday to keep people away from the Mt Pirongia crash site.

The incident involving a Philips Search & Rescue Trust helicopter unfolded when the chopper was on the way to rescue an injured tramper.

None of the three people on board were hurt when it came down on what’s been called steep and hazardous terrain.

The Civil Aviation Authority investigators and police are examining the scene on Wednesday and have put out a Protection of Aircraft Wreckage notice.

SUPPLIED It appears to have been wedged into the dense bush on hazardous terrain.

The notice relates to the “site” and any wreckage or evidence associated with and involved in the incident.

It warns people not to enter a 1km perimeter around the reported final main wreckage resting location near Wharauroa Lookout.

Due to the area containing evidence and possible hazards and the terrain also being steep and hazardous, the director of Civil Aviation has “prohibited anyone person from entering and accessing the site and any of the evidence”.

The notice applies from Tuesday until it’s revoked in writing.

SUPPLIED The three crew members on board escaped uninjured.

The incident unfolded about 5pm on Tuesday, Search and Rescue Services chief operating officer Chris Moody said.

“A Hamilton based rescue helicopter was en route to a patient on Mt Pirongia, a popular hiking and recreational area... However, during the flight, an incident occurred that resulted in a heavy landing.”

On board at the time were the pilot, critical care flight paramedic and crewman.

SUPPLIED The chopper appears to have suffered significant damage in the impact.

“Thankfully, there are no injuries to report.

“Upon receiving news of the incident, two additional aircraft were immediately dispatched to the scene to provide assistance. Their primary mission was to locate and extract both the patient and the helicopter’s crew in a safe and efficient manner.

“The swift response ensured that those involved in the incident were helped promptly and without any reported injuries.”

Moody said crew members, including the Pilot, Critical Care Flight Paramedic, and Crewman, are “safe and well” and were taken to Waikato Hospital for a check-up as a measure of precaution.

“We are immensely grateful that our crew members onboard are safe and well, but it is important to note that they, like any human being, have understandably been impacted by this event.

“We would like to commend their bravery and resilience in this situation, and our main priority right now is their health and well-being, and we will continue to provide them with all the support they and their families need during this challenging time.”

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times A rescue helicopter crash-landed on Mt Pirongia on Tuesday evening

He said the recovery process of the helicopter will commence over the next few days and will be determined by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), as the helicopter is situated in “deep, dense bush”.

“Moreover, we would like to inform everyone the helicopter is currently under police cordon. We urge everyone to cooperate with the authorities and to refrain from entering the designated area until the recovery process is completed. The safety of everyone is our top priority, and we appreciate cooperation and understanding with this.”

Despite this incident, Moody said the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter have three branded helicopters in its Waikato fleet and services would continue to be operational 24/7.

“We recognise there are concerns about the nature and cause of the incident, and we would like to remind everyone that this is an investigation that is carried out by the CAA and no one is at liberty to discuss any further details. We appreciate your understanding during this time.”