Hunt on after mystery personal locator beacon activation in Coromandel

Emergency services are searching part of the Coromandel Peninsula after an emergency beacon was activated. (File photo).

Emergency services are scouring part of the Coromandel Peninsula after an unregistered emergency beacon was activated on Friday.

Police and LandSAR have been searching the area inland from Amadeo Bay since then and are trying to find out whether the distress signal is authentic.

The personal locator beacon (PLB) was set off on Friday but has not been registered and are asking the public if they know anyone who would have been in the area.

In a statement, police said they were working to find out whether the signal was “an injured person, or it was lost and self-activated”.

”Registration assists emergency services and saves considerable time and costs for searches,” they said.

If anyone knows of someone going into the Amadeo Bay area who has not returned, please contact 105 and quote event number P056115227.