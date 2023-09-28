Three dead in five hours on North Island roads

Three people have died on North Island roads overnight.

In the first crash, a motorcyclist died in Rotorua just before 7pm on Tuesday while another person died in a two-vehicle crash on SH5, Tapapa in the Bay of Plenty around 8.50pm.

A third fatal crash happened near Whangamata after their vehicle crashed into a creek around 11.40pm.

Police have urged motorists to take care and drive to the conditions.

Director road policing Superintendent Steve Greally said a motorcyclist died at the scene in Rotorua, despite medical assistance, when the rider crashed on Hamurana Rd.

The second crash happened at Tapapa when two vehicles collided - one person died at the scene and two others were taken to hospital.

And shortly before midnight, the driver of a vehicle was found dead in a creek on Port Rd, near Whangamata.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crashes.

Greally said it’s too early to speculate on the cause of these crashes, but it is a timely reminder to everyone to take care when driving.

”We urge everyone to remember to follow the rules, drive to the conditions and focus on the road.”

He said police don’t want to have to knock on a person’s door to tell them the devastating news that their loved one has been seriously injured or killed in a road crash.

“Sadly, our officers have had to do that three times overnight. There are now three families who will be dealing with the devastating consequences of what happens when things go wrong on our roads.”