Cat returns home after living with another woman for close to three years

Olivia Bailey has been reunited with Bowie after more than two years.

Olivia Bailey’s first thought after she received a message from a stranger saying they’d found her cat who’d been missing for two and a half years was: “Is this a scam?”.

Bowie went missing from the lower North Island town of Levin in 2021 and after extensive searching, Bailey had accepted he was likely dead.

But it turned out an old woman had spotted the Devon Rex cat, assumed he was a stray, and took him more than five hours north to her home in the Waikato town of Te Aroha.

The woman never checked the cat’s microchip, but named him Aura and kept him as her own – even taking him to regular vet appointments.

That was until recently, when she got sick and couldn’t care for her acquired cat.

It ended up with Bea Collins, who runs the pet training and dog walking business Adventure Animals Auckland.

She planned to find the cat, which she said was one of the most expensive cat breeds, a new and loving home.

But he wasn’t in the best of health, so she took him to the vet at Grey Lynn Animates, who scanned the microchip.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Bowie is a Devon Rex cat.

“I was a bit concerned that it came up as lost, so I went back to the client and got more of the story.”

The vet went back through some lost pet social media groups and found an old post from Bailey hunting for Bowie.

So Collins sent her a message.

”It’s her child at the end of the day.”

After less than 48 hours in Collin’s care, Bowie was back at home with his original owner – who now lives in the coastal Waikato town of Raglan.

“It’s absolutely insane,” Collins said.

But while this story has a happy ending, all of this could have been avoided if the person who took him got his microchip scanned.

“She really thought she was doing the right thing,” Collins said. But, she admitted it was baffling the chip was never scanned.

“If you pick up a stray please make sure you get it checked,” Collins urged. “Please don’t just assume it’s a stray.”

She said some vets check microchips as standard procedure, at the very least to make sure it worked.

If it did come up as lost, the vet was unable to hand over the owner’s personal information. But some vets and the SPCA would ring them on your behalf.

“It’s someone’s family, you can’t just take them. It’s as simple as checking the chip.”

Bailey said she was worried her reunion with Bowie might be weird.

Would her cat be the same? Would he recognise her?

Christel Yardley/Stuff Despite living a different life with a new name for two and a half years, Bowie ran straight to Olivia Bailey when she called his name.

Despite living a different life with a new name for two and a half years, Bowie ran straight to Bailey when she called his name.

She’d had him home, with her Siamese cat and small dog, for almost two weeks now and said it was kind of like having a ghost in the house at first.

“I mourned this cat,” she said.

He was really grumpy at first, she said with a laugh. But Bowie had settled back in and come around.

The coat of a Devon Rex cat was short, fine, and curly – which Bailey thought might have contributed to the woman’s assumption he was stray.

But he was also confident, happy to wander into people’s houses and make himself at home.

“He is like a community cat, really friendly.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Bowie is a confident cat, happy to wander into people’s houses and make himself at home.

When she was moving from Wellington to Levin, people Bailey barely knew came over to say they would miss his visits.

Once, she got a text from a woman who said Bowie had been visiting her late mum who was in palliative care, texting to say she’d really appreciated it.

He was curious-natured and known to wander, but Bailey had never managed to keep a collar on him for more than a day or two.

He was also super-intelligent, and was originally trained to play fetch and sit. He also liked to go on walks with a harness and lead.

Bailey had kept Bowie's lead and vaccination book this whole time – and despite the bizarre series of events, she was thankful to have him home.