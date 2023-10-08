Raglan man rescued after going overboard during fishing trip

A man has been rescued in Raglan after going overboard on a fishing boat.

A Raglan man has been rescued after being swept overboard early on Sunday morning.

Around 6.50am, Police received reports of a person who had gone overboard on a chartered fishing vessel after a large wave hit, causing the cabin to collapse and minor injuries to crew members within the cabin.

The man was standing at the back of the vessel at the time, and was swept off by the wave.

The vessel was carrying 17 people, and was alerted to the Coastguard Operations Centre after failing to close their bar crossing report, and search and rescue processes were launched as protocol.

The skipper contacted police soon after to report that a person had gone overboard in heavy conditions.

The man was wearing a life jacket and had an Emergency Locator Beacon, and was located by Coastguard a short time later.

“This was a fantastic search and rescue result considering the conditions on the Raglan bar this morning. There is no doubt that without the person wearing a lifejacket and the response from those on-board to throw a lifebuoy and EPIRB, we could have been dealing with a very different scenario,” Coastguard Duty Officer Mark Leevers said.

“It was a rapid search and rescue response from all agencies involved including RCCNZ, Police, Surf Life Saving and Rescue Helicopter. Coastguard Raglan’s ability to launch a jetski response in these conditions speaks to the highly-skilled volunteers of the unit – we’re all delighted to have played a role in saving a life on the water this morning.”

He has been transported to hospital to be assessed and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.