Sunken boat pulled ashore and demolished on Coromandel beach, leaving debris everywhere

A boat that sank in Mercury Bay earlier this month was pulled ashore and demolished on the sand of Cooks Beach in Coromandel.

Pauline Stewart sat and watched for hours as a digger cracked open the wood and fibreglass shell of a boat on the sand of Coromandel’s Cooks Beach.

It sat in the shallow waters of the popular beach, as the digger’s teeth ripped it apart, transferring big bits of material into a nearby truck.

Bits of glass, chunks of wood, splinters of fibreglass flew everywhere – onto the sand, and back in the water.

The vessel hit rocks and sunk with 1300 litres of diesel on board in Mercury Bay earlier this month, and the Waikato Regional Council said it was dismantled after being deemed irreparable.

Stewart said locals were distressed about the debris, and a group started to pick the bits up. But as the waves came in, more debris would wash in and out.

“Quite a lot was picked up, they were being thorough.”

She said one woman came down on her lunch break, and ended up filling her lunch bag with bits of material picked up from the sand.

Stewart joined in.

Supplied Debris picked up off Cooks Beach.

“I don’t want this beach, which is pristine, to have this. It was thoughtless.

“This shouldn’t have happened how it did.”

She said not only was it an environmental concern, but people walking the beach – including children and animals – could step on it and injure themselves.

“It was wrong not to take the beach and the residents and safety of pets and children seriously.”

A Waikato Regional spokesperson said “while dismantling the vessel on Cooks Beach wasn't ideal, the damage to the bow and stern was so extensive – and the vessel already starting to break up – that salvors felt the only option was towing the boat to the nearest point where trucks and a digger could access the shore to dispose of it.

“It would likely have had a greater environmental impact had it broken up in the channel on the way to Whitianga marina – debris would have washed ashore across Mercury Bay and diesel would have spilled from the fuel tanks.

Supplied The half demolished boat in the water of Cooks Beach.

“Instead, the engine, fuel tanks, the majority of the vessel and more than 1000 litres of diesel was able to be safely taken away.

“Due to the poor and deteriorating condition of the vessel, attempting to tow it further up the beach prior to being demolished was also not an option. It would have broken up, spreading debris over a much greater distance.

They said the salvage company had committed to returning for a week or so after high tide to remove the remaining small bits of debris that had washed up.

Its staff also snorkelled along the shore to collect debris from the seabed.

Thames-Coromandel District Council thanked locals who had been picking up rubbish on the beach in a social media post.

When asked further questions about the decision to demolish the boat on the sand, the environmental and safety impacts, and whether residents should have had to clean it up, a spokesperson said they had nothing more to add beyond the online post and the regional council’s statement.

Supplied The boat was ripped into by a digger that put the chunks in the back of a truck.

Chris Burton, who was based in Auckland but has holidayed at Cooks Beach for about 30 years, said it was fantastic the salvage company got the boat to the beach in one piece, but it was the decision to demolish it on the sand that was the real concern.

He said no efforts were made to salvage glass or other bits of the boat before the digger ripped into it.

“Nothing was removed from the boat at all... it was torn to pieces on the beach.

“It’s really about the decision to demolish on the beach and the careless nature of the way they did it.”

It will now be an ongoing issue, he said, with microplastics, shards of glass and fibreglass in the sand and continuously washing back in.

The circumstances of the sinking itself were being investigated by Maritime New Zealand.