One person in critical condition after group fight in Hamilton

St John sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle, a spokesperson said.

One person has been seriously injured in a group fight in Hamilton.

Police were called to the “incident” where a group was reported fighting on Mahoe St in Melville at 9.30am, a spokesperson said.

Attending police provided first aid to the injured person until an ambulance arrived.

“One patient was assessed at the scene and has been transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.”

The police have since apprehended three people and recovered a weapon.

A 19-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow on related charges.

A third person, in their teens, is due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police say there do not appear to be gang links.