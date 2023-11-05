Police appeal for sightings of 29-year-old missing near Whangamatā

Police are searching for a 29-year-old Jordan who failed to return from near Whangamatā a week ago. Missing from Wentworth Valley Rd

Police are searching for a 29-year-old man who failed to return from near Whangamatā a week ago.

More than 30 police and land search and rescue personnel are searching for Jordan, who was last seen on October 29.

He was reported missing after failing to return from “his travel” to the Wentworth Valley area, police said in a statement.

Jordan is 175-178 cm tall, of a small and thin build and with bushy brown hair.

Police said he was likely with his small white and brown dog, as they often went on walks in the bush.

Officers suspected Jordan was still in the Wentworth Valley Rd area and this was where search teams were focusing.

“There will also be a police drone flying in the area and possibly other aircraft.”

Police were asking anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts to please contact 105 and reference the file number 231101/9734.