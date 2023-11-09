Stuff cleared on all but one charge in defamation case

Anne Cao and Paul Oulton say they suffered online abuse and reputational harm following Stuff’s coverage of their cancelled 2019 event.

A jury has found Stuff and its former reporter defamed the organisers of the Waikato Cherry Tree Festival in one of seven disputed publications.

But the case is not over.

Stuff Ltd and its former reporter Gary Farrow are on trial for defamation in Hamilton High Court before Justice David Johnstone.

Anne Cao and Paul Oulton claimed seven publications about their event’s 11th hour cancellation caused them reputational damage and resulted in online abuse.

The jury found on Thursday – after an almost two-week trial – that one of the six stories published in the Waikato Times and on Stuff’s website about Cao and Oulton’s festival was defamatory.

The jurors decided the other five stories, and Farrow’s radio broadcast after ceasing employment with Stuff did not defame Cao and Oulton, or if they did – the harm was not more than minor.

Stuff’s lawyer Robert Stewart argued they were “just doing their job – which was reporting the news about a local event, in what they considered was a fair, accurate and balanced way at the time”.

The jurors mostly agreed, but decided one article – on September 15, 2019 – defamed both Cao and Oulton.

They decided there was a statement in the article that meant or was intended to mean the plaintiffs needed resource consent to lawfully run their previous events in 2017 and 2018.

The jury decided that was defamatory, and then that Stewart had not proved the harm to Cao and Oulton was no more than minor.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times The cherry trees at Anne Cao and Paul Oulton’s English manor.

The story stated, “At least 20 residents have recounted previous versions of the event, for which Waikato District Council consent was not granted”.

The court heard in Cao and Oulton’s evidence that they did not need resource consent for those previous events. They were run lawfully under the temporary event provisions in the district plan.

Therefore, they said, the story was misleading.

The 2019 festival was to be 10 days, with a total of 12,000 visitors expected, which was much larger than previous years. This meant resource consent was required when it wasn’t previously.

After the consent was not granted, the couple said their back-up was to scale back and run the event under the temporary event provisions again – which allowed them up to 1000 people per day.

But then an abatement notice was received from the council, and Cao and Oulton decided to cancel the festival the day before it was due to start upon legal advice.

In determining liability, Justice Johnstone must determine whether the affirmative defence of responsible communication can be used.

Tom Lee/Stuff The Waikato Cherry Tree Festival was first held in 2017.

He heard more evidence from Farrow, with more legal argument to come before a decision was made.

As part of this, Farrow said “I believe my story was balanced, fair, about a public event in public interest and included info from various parties and I was doing my job as a journalist”.

But Farrow did admit, in hindsight, the statement could have been worded better and should have said they hadn’t sought consent or did not need consent.

In his closing address earlier this week, Stewart told the jury what Cao and Oulton claimed the published statements meant, weren’t meanings that ordinary and reasonable people could get when looking at the context.

Instead, he claimed, their meanings were strained and forced.

He said that context included how Cao and Oulton failed to get resource consent needed to run the festival in the manner they planned, publicised and sold tickets for.

Also, the couple's cancellation announcement on Facebook a day before the festival was due to open, and a statement saying ticket holders would only be partly refunded – which had already created a negative reaction.

Then, Stewart said they washed their hands of the situation and placed their company into liquidation.

This was actually what caused the reputational damage, Stewart said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Cao and Oulton believed the articles were one-sided and details were omitted that were crucial to the context and meaning.

He said the legal proceedings were a “mountain out of a mole hill” because Cao and Oulton had continued to run the event each year since.

Stewart said if they had suffered “real damage”, people would not support and attend the event.

Cao and Oulton’s lawyer Kalev Crossland told the jury, in his closing address, that this case was important because it was a rare opportunity to keep Stuff and the media fair, accurate, and reliable for all New Zealanders.

Crossland said his clients believed the stories falsely painted them as disorganised and incompetent and wrongly depicted them as law-breakers, or as people who don’t follow the rules.

They also said the stories wrongly alleged they were dishonest and fraudulent.

Crossland said Cao and Oulton believed the articles were one-sided and details were omitted that were crucial to the context and meaning.

He said the Facebook reaction, Oulton being called a liar at the supermarket and the translated Chinese media article all constituted harm.

But, it came down to whether the jury decided there was a connection between the articles and this harm – and whether it was more than minor.

He said Cao and Oulton wanted a formal declaration from the court that they were defamed, because they believed that would restore their names and reputation.