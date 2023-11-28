Why is a rural New Zealand town 80km from coast so popular with seals?

Locals were stunned to see a seal in town, at least 80km from the coast

What is it about Morrinsville that makes it so attractive to seals?

With the New Zealand fur seal/kekeno population booming, some are making an epic journey inland to reach the central Waikato town – but the reason behind that is a mystery.

A seal was spotted at the Riverwalk on November 25 in the Waitukaruru Stream, which leads to the Piako River, and there were plenty of theories about where it had come from, how, and how far he’d had to travel to get there.

Presuming the seal had come from the nearest coast at Thames, he would have travelled at least 80km to get there. But some think he could have come from further north.

Caley Oleson’s brother captured video of the seal frolicking in the water and says after 23 years in Morrinsville, she’s never seen anything like it.

When Oleson shared the video to a community Facebook page, residents headed to the Riverwalk to try and catch a glimpse. Some were worried he’d be “scared and lost”, but one local pointed out: “hey, Morrinsville is not that bad".

In fact, seals seem to think Morrinsville is actually quite good; there was a previous sighting of a seal in town in 2015, which even chased a local cop before it was returned to the ocean safely. And in 2012, a man was stunned to find a seal pup in his garden shed.

DOC’s Waikato operations manager Jane Wheeler said DOC was alerted to the arrival of the seal on Friday, after a call from a member of the public.

Supplied/Stuff A seal spotted in Morrinsville on November 27

“It had turned up at a popular local swimming spot.”

There are no immediate plans to cut short the seal’s vacation by returning it to the sea, said Wheeler.

“DOC’s general approach with seals in these sorts of situations is to leave them alone – and we urge the public to do the same. The seal should be enjoyed from a safe distance, and not approached. They can be aggressive and will bite if they’re harassed by people.”

If the seal is putting itself in harm’s way or creating a risk to people, DOC would intervene and relocate it to a safe coastal spot for release – but as yet, they’ve not had to do that. Staff will continue to monitor this particular seal and if it stays for too long, or causes problems, they’ll work on a relocation plan.

Wheeler couldn’t say for certain how far the seal had travelled.

“Seals are curious creatures known to find their way inland. They can traverse land and use waterways to travel. It’s possible this particular animal is from a seal colony around the North Island – but we don’t know for sure.”

Supplied The NZ Fur Seal population is booming, and more may be found in unusual spots say DOC

What to do if you see a seal

Call 0800 DOC HOT – and do not get too close.