Bus stop outside Hamilton sex shop set to move 100m down the road at $700,000 cost

The bus stop outside Peaches and Cream on Hamilton’s Anglesea St.

People jumping off the bus at one of Hamilton city’s main stops come face to face with “Merry xxx-mas” printed across the glass display of a sex toy store.

Mannequins inside are dressed in red lingerie, wigs and Santa hats and there’s a Christmas tree tucked in the corner and a splattering of adult-only toys.

At a bench to the left of the window, two young boys sat innocently in their school uniforms on Tuesday afternoon.

They were waiting for the bus outside Peaches and Cream, which also happened to be the location of one of Hamilton city’s busiest bus stops.

It’s been like this for more than a decade, with the sex toy store’s opening in 2012.

Now, the bus stop is being moved at a hefty $700,000 price.

Anglesea St is a main thoroughfare of the CBD and is home to the Hamilton City Council buildings, the courts, a mall, the odd retail store, a mixture of corporate businesses, and the transport hub.

The bus stop in question is opposite that transport hub, and is used by the popular Comet service, which runs every 15 minutes on weekdays and every 30 minutes in the evenings and weekends.

The small bench could only fit three people at a squeeze, and students could often be seen standing around in groups, waiting for the next bus to or from school.

Flanked by Shearer’s Music Store and Marshall Batteries, the wall outside says it sells adult gifts, novelties, lingerie, books, DVDs and adult toys.

It’s to be moved about 100m down the road to sit outside Varda Barber after being approved by the Hamilton City Council’s Traffic, Speed Limit and Road Closure Hearings Panel, the Waikato Times reported.

Waka Kotahi is subsidising 51% of the cost and Hamilton City Council is fronting the remaining $350,000.

But, this comes not long after Hamilton city councillors voted for a whopping proposed average rates jump of 25.5% for the next financial year to “balance the books”.

A council spokesperson said the project is currently planned to be delivered in March/April 2024.

It was reported the city and regional council had received multiple complaints from concerned parents about young people being exposed to “sensitive items and information”.

There were also safety concerns, with students using the island immediately north of the traffic lights at Bryce St, resulting in near misses.

A raised platform, signalled crossing, bus shelter and bus cage were also being installed at the new location.

The bus stop had created a lot of issues, Peaches and Cream’s manager Ali Moke told The Times.

Not only did shoplifters use the bus for a quick getaway, they dealt with angry parents, tagging and people spitting and banging on the display window.

“Maybe about once a month... someone will poke their head in and be like ‘ewww’ and just yell at us while they’re waiting for the bus.

“We get a lot of people who time their shoplifting for the bus, so they'll shoplift, they'll run out, tag on and then they're gone. So it will be a lot better not having it right out the front of the store.

Eleven on-street parks will be lost in the process, but Moke said it was unlikely to impact their business because customers visited late at night to avoid the buses.

“A lot of people hate having the buses there and having to come in, and there's a bunch of teenagers out the front. So I think the customers will prefer not having the bus stop there.”