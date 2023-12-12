Police appeal for information about stabbing at street racer meet in Waikato

A man was hit by a car doing burnouts at a Hamilton car meet - where two people were also stabbed

Two people stabbed at a street racing meet sustained moderate to serious injuries – and police are now appealing for information.

The incident happened on State Highway 27 in Springdale, Matamata-Piako District on Sunday December 10 at around 12.30am.

Around 1000 people attended the meet, where more than 200 were also issued with infringement notices, police earlier said.

Footage seen by Stuff showed fireworks going off around an intersection, with a car doing burnouts in the middle of it.

As a crowd gathers, filming the vehicle, one person ventures too close and is hit by a car, sending him flying. The man does a flip, before landing on the road.

Police believe other people involved were travelling in a white BMW sedan and are looking for footage or information that could help the investigation. A number of items had been seized from the scene to assist.

Supplied Traffic was at a standstill in Hamilton as cars parked up on the road to go and watch fireworks and burnouts

Footage and photos can be shared via https://clearspring.nc3.govt.nz.

An eyewitness, who Stuff agreed not to name, said one person was attacked whilst the cars were doing skids.

A girl was going around asking people to let the ambulance through, which was when the witness saw a man lying on the ground. He was passed out, holding his organs, the witness said.

A baby was also found in a vehicle at the event.

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said in addition to the stabbings, police issued more than 200 infringement notices and made 12 arrests over the course of the night.

While most of the infringements were issued as a result of driving, a number of other notices were issued to bystanders who were drinking alcohol within a liquor ban area.

“We know the community is sick and tired of this behaviour and people who needlessly put others at risk.”

Loughrin said police were wanting to send a message to those involved that they would be held to account for any illegal activity – either at the time or after the fact.