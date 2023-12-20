State Highway 25A is open: Bridge built in record time so we can get to Coromandel for summer

It's incredible that "a big hole" in State Highway 25A has been turned back into a functioning bridge between Kōpū and Hikuai - and ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said.

Whānau heading to the Coromandel over the Christmas and summer holidays can use the Taparahi SH25A bridge after it was opened on Wednesday morning, recommencing access to the peninsula.

A “big hole” was left in the bridge, connecting Kopu and Hikuai 10 months ago after summer storms, including a duo of cyclones, ripped up the roading network.

The 124m long and 15m high bridge was put together in record time – in about seven months – just in time for the summer.

The plan for the repair of State Highway 25A was revealed by former Transport Minister Michael Wood in May, five months after the Coromandel’s main highway was damaged by a 100m landslide after Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland Anniversary flooding.

The bridge was blessed during a dawn ceremony on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Whenuakura Kayak Tours in Whangamatā said the new bridge was going to be a lifeline.

“We are all pretty stoked...all the businesses in town got really happy and we are hoping that the easier access and shorter commute from Auckland will bring more people.”

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt told Stuff while it was great the highway was reopened months before schedule, the woes the town has faced would not end immediately.

“We’re so pleased NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi were able to reopen SH25A three months ahead of original expectations. It’s a great Christmas present for everyone who lives, visits or does business here and it’s a great boost for the Coromandel,” he said.

“There is still a great deal of physical work on both the state highway network and on our local Council roads to be done. So, the crews will pause over Christmas, take a well-deserved break, then get back into things in the new year.”

“There’s also the economic recovery. Our business sector took a huge hit over the year, on top of Covid, so SH25A reopening doesn’t mean those many months of very low visitor spending are immediately made right. They’ve done it hard.”

“We’re expecting visitor numbers to be high this summer, which is great. I’d really urge everyone to relax, have a good time, be patient while driving, be fire safe and water smart.”

Although the bridge was initially scheduled to finish in March 2024, a group over 100 Waka Kotahi workers, both on and off site, managed to finish the job in seven months.

SH25A is not just a lifeline for businesses dependent on the tourist dollar, but is also the quickest emergency route in and out.

An ambulance could previously power through the peninsula on SH25A to reach Thames Hospital in 45 minutes or less. For seven months it could have taken up to two hours on difficult terrain, in parts unsealed.

“Elements of [SH25A] can be repeated like the off-site fabrication, on-site assembly,” McConnell Dowell project director, Hugh Milliken said.

Some elements, however, weren’t replicable because a lot of people in this crew had “literally given up their lives”, Milikin said, working 24/7.

Waka Kotahi Slip on State Highway 25a taken by Waka Kotahi on March 7, 2023.

“We made a promise to reopen it by March and we’re very proud to have done better than that...keep it safe, keep it simple, get it done.”

Getting it done in seven months was “an amazing feat,” said Jo Wilton, NZTA’s regional manager of infrastructure delivery for Waikato/Bay of Plenty.

“This project was a priority because...SH25A is the key connector between the east and west coast of the Coromandel Peninsula.”

It would be able to withstand future weather events, she said.