Two children seriously injured after Te Kūiti driveway incident

Two young children have been seriously injured after a driveway incident in Te Kūiti.

Two young children have been seriously injured after a driveway incident in King County.

Police said officers were called to the incident involving a vehicle around 4:50pm on Ailsa St in Te Kūiti on Wednesday.

Do you know more? Email rachel.moore@stuff.co.nz

Two young children were injured and transported to hospital, one in a critical condition and another seriously injured.

The child in a serious condition has since stabilised and has minor injuries, while the other remains in a critical condition.

A scene examination has taken place and the Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

St John sent two helicopters to the scene after being alerted at 4.21pm. Both patients were assessed and taken to Waikato Hospital by air.

Te Whatu Ora Waikato said one of the children was now stable and in a ward, while the other was still critical and in the Intensive Care Unit.