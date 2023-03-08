Georgina Beyer to get Carterton street named after her

Georgina Beyer was the world's first openly transsexual mayor, as well as the world's first openly transsexual Member of Parliament.

One of Wairarapa’s favourite daughters Georgina Beyer, who died this week, will get a Carterton street named in her honour.

Carterton District Council has unanimously resolved to name a new road after the former mayor, Wairarapa MP and human rights champion.

Mayor Ron Mark and councillors agreed to three new road names in a Carterton development at an extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was called for council to consider the road names, part of a residential subdivision off Kent Street in Carterton.

Beyer’s name was put forward as a preferred street name last year.

Corsair Developments submitted its choices of names in November 2022, which were Peaks Avenue, Kākāriki Crescent, and Beyer Way.

After an amendment to the recommendation made by Mark, the council agreed with the developers and other friends of Beyer and the name of the proposed road was changed to Georgina Beyer Way.

Beyer died on Monday and a book of condolence was available to sign at Carterton Events Centre.