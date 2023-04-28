South Wairarapa rural residents face 'shocking' 29% rates hike

The net effect of the bill is that employers could become bound by terms established by Fair Pay Agreements without having any representation or involvement in either the bargaining, or the authority, process.

Despite a forecast rates increase of 3.2%, rural ratepayers in South Wairarapa are facing a hike of nine times that amount.

South Wairarapa District Council released its annual plan consultation document revealing that it needed more than $3.3 million to cover increased expenses. This amounted to a 15.9% average rates increase, but for rural residents that figure was much higher.

The average hike for rural properties was proposed to be 28.9%, nine times the original Long Term Plan projection for 2023/24.

The annual plan consultation document said the council was “very aware of the tougher economic conditions affecting our budget as well as yours”.

READ MORE:

* Tararua rates increase proposal met with surprise by business owners and locals

* Kawerau rates rise proposal 8.2%

* Rural councils 'confused and concerned' over Govt's rejigged water reforms

* Water contamination costs South Wairarapa District Council $300,000



Greytown rural resident Mark Upex was shocked by the proposed increase, particularly in the context of having to shoulder a 39% rates increase two years ago.

“I just can’t understand how we’ve got another 29%.

“With everybody moving over the hill to South Wairarapa, it is putting a strain on services.”

Upex said with Australia changing its policies around citizenship for Kiwis, many people might be starting to considered whether New Zealand was the best place to live.

“They’ll probably end up driving people away.”

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Greytown homeowner Mark Upex can't understand why his rates have gone up so much, again.

The council’s consultation document said it has “made every effort to minimise our costs to have as low an impact as possible on our communities, while maintaining service levels”.

The document for the 2023/24 Annual Plan was adopted by councillors on Thursday following an extension after some councillors complained they had not had enough time to read and absorb it earlier in the week.

Mayor Martin Connelly said there were some tough financial decisions that had to be made.

“Since the Council’s current Long-term Plan (LTP) was written in 2021, the economic environment we operate in has changed significantly.

STUFF Once all sources of income are taken into account, the wealthiest Kiwis are taxed at a rate of 8.9%, according to a new report from Inland Revenue. (Video first published April 26, 2023)

“We want you to know that, as ratepayers and members of our community, you have a meaningful role in the decision-making process.

“This Annual Plan consultation is one such opportunity to have your views heard, and therefore we urge you to make a submission if you have thoughts on the decisions councillors need to make.”

“South Wairarapa District Council is acutely aware of the impact that the recent cost of living increases have had on the community and has tried hard to find a balance between maintaining a reasonable level of service and keeping costs as affordable as possible for ratepayers.”