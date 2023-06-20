Family 'blown away' by support for 6-year-old boy who doesn't eat

The Ryan family are blown away by the support shown for their six year old son Mitchell.

The family of a 6-year old who has never eaten food say the support for their son has been overwhelming.

“It’s just the fact that people care enough to try and help. That’s just blown me away, it really has. I did not think I would be this emotionally overwhelmed,” said Mitchell’s father, Andrew Ryan.

Six-year-old Mitchell is autistic, non-verbal and has a condition called Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (Arfid). He does not eat food or drink water because of the disorder.

Ryan said it was a tough decision for him and wife Isobel to share their son’s story online, as a family who do not often post photos on Facebook. But treatment was not easily accessible in New Zealand, and they wanted to raise funds to get Mitchell therapy at a clinic called NoTube in Graz, Austria.

The Givealittle page titled Please Help Mitchell Eat had risen from $4000 of donations on Sunday to almost $30,000 as of Tuesday morning. Ryan was overwhelmed by the support and had been reading every comment as they come in.

Andrew Ryan/Supplied The Ryan family are fundraising for 6-year-old Mitchell who does not eat. He has non-verbal autism and Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (Arfid). Pictured: father Andrew Ryan and son Mitchell Ryan

“We’re not used to asking for things, so to see people part with their hard-earned money when things are tight, we know it’s not easy for people – it’s pretty amazing.”

The family have tried their hardest to get Mitchell support in New Zealand but it has been “horrendously challenging”, Ryan said.

He described Mitchell’s condition as if people were serving him a tarantula to eat – he will run away and cry. The only food he consumes is a nutritional supplement drink called Pediasure.

The family have tried everything to get him to eat, including therapy, force-feeding, and even waiting to see if he would get hungry. Ryan realised that if they continued not to feed him, he would “just starve”.

“I could try and give him a chocolate sundae, which any kid would love, and he won’t want to go near it. ... I would give him any food in the world to eat, I wouldn’t care what it was,” he said.

Ryan said he didn’t get much work done on Monday. “To see people come together and support a boy they’ve never met, it makes you think your faith in humanity is worth something. If I could reach out and hug everybody who has helped out, I would.”

As well as donations, the family had been contacted by others families who had children with autism and Arfid, who were providing advice and sharing stories.

The support from people donating had made him more determined to get his son to the NoTube clinic in Austria, where he believed Mitchell would have “the best shot” at learning to eat. The clinic runs intensive courses for families to help children learn to eat with play-based therapies, and has a 90% success rate.

“I think we’re going to get him there, and my job will be to let him know how lucky he is, that he lives in a community and a country that would help him get there.”