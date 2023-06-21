South Wairarapa dairy farmer convicted and fined after repeated breaches of consent conditions

A South Wairarapa dairy farmer has been convicted and fined for taking groundwater outside consent conditions. (File photo)

A South Wairarapa dairy farmer has been convicted and fined $26,000 for illegally taking groundwater from a bore.

John Coveney of Pirinoa was found to be in breach of resource consent conditions, and for not abiding by an abatement notice requiring him to cease the unauthorised extraction of water in 2020.

Greater Wellington Regional Council laid charges against Coveney in December 2021, and he was sentenced by the Environment Court in Masterton this week and fined.

Judge Prudence Steven refused an application from Coveney for a discharge without conviction after he earlier pleaded guilty to the charges.

In passing the sentence, the judge said Coveney had a “poor attitude” towards the consent conditions demonstrated by a history of non-compliance.

The offending occurred over a period in early 2021 at a block on his dairy farm in Pirinoa near the Tūranganui River.

According to the regional council, Coveney had a resource consent to take water from a bore located on his property, “subject to conditions designed to ensure sustainable management and use of that water body and to manage environmental effects”.

In the course of its compliance checks in August 2020, regional council staff discovered that Coveney had breached conditions by taking too much water during a low flow restricted take period.

An abatement notice was served and he was also provided guidance and advice on how to achieve compliance, a GW spokesman said.

“Coveney continued the non-compliant activities despite the abatement notice, and charges were subsequently laid.”

Council environment chair Penny Gaylor said taking water outside consented hours impacted the availability of water to other users and the environment.

“In this case, taking water during low summer flow conditions would have immediately reduced flow in the Tūranganui River and potentially impacted a nearby critically endangered podocarp forest with remnants of tawa and titoki,” she said.

“Freshwater is a precious resource that must be protected for the benefit of all users as well as the environment.”

Council environment group manager Lian Butcher said convictions were pursued as a last resort.

The regional council controlled the taking and use of freshwater in accordance with the Proposed Natural Resources Plan.