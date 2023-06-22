Yacht crew rescued off Wairarapa coast after rudder malfunction

The 15-m yacht began to experience rudder issues in rough sea conditions off the coast of Flat Point just after 9pm on Wednesday. (File photo)

Two crew aboard a yacht off the coast of Wairarapa had to be rescued overnight on Wednesday after their 15-metre vessel suffered a rudder malfunction in rough seas.

Wairarapa area commander Inspector Scott Miller​ said the pair was “lucky to escape” after the yacht began to experience rudder issues in rough sea conditions off the coast of Flat Point just after 9pm.

They had attempted to anchor when they began experiencing trouble, but it was ripped from the deck due to the rough seas.

The yacht then began floating towards the rocks and coast.

READ MORE:

* Fourth body found after fishing charter vessel hit by 'rogue wave' in Far North

* The rich history of two of Wairarapa's big sheep stations

* Stricken yachties rescued off rocks near Whangarei



“A helicopter rescue was not suitable as it was too dangerous to winch off a yacht in the dark with the severity of the weather conditions,” Miller said.

Instead it was the crew of a nearby fishing vessel, Tai Kahu, which came to their aid, reaching the yacht about 11.45pm.

Miller said the fishing vessel’s skipper advised that the yacht would have hit rocks soon after the rescue as the sea was becoming wilder.

“Unfortunately, due to the weather conditions, the yacht had to be abandoned as it was too dangerous to tow.”

The two on board the yacht were later taken to Wairarapa Hospital for assessment.

Police thanked the skipper and crew of the Tai Kahu and also a local LandSAR marine adviser for assistance.