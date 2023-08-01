Te Whatu Ora committed to remedying Wairarapa Hospital defects

The Wairarapa Hospital is at the centre of a High Court case over a raft of building defects.

The Wellington High Court has heard Te Whatu Ora intends to remedy substantial seismic defects in Wairarapa Hospital.

In opening submissions in a four-week hearing which started on Monday, counsel for Te Whatu Ora, Tiho Mijatov, said the public health agency wanted to repair the damaged building.

Te Whatu Ora [formerly Wairarapa DHB] has claimed almost $90 million in damages against the Masterton District Council to remedy defects in the hospital building, plus interest and costs.

The allegations relate to the design and inspection process, construction defects, and the issuing of a code of compliance certificate, among other things. The council is defending the claim.

READ MORE:

* Another blow for Dunedin Hospital rebuild with learning centre parked

* Nelson councillors back call for certainty around hospital redevelopment

* Nelson Hospital redevelopment delays worry mayor



The court was told almost 3000 structural defects had been found in the building, which does not comply with the building code,

On Monday the court was told the hospital was at risk of failure in a major earthquake.

Mijatov said demolition and rebuilding the hospital was estimated to cost about $130 million.

“One of the principal purposes of code compliance certificates is to provide assurance to building users that the building was built properly and so did not have hidden defects,” he said.

Te Whatu Ora was seeking the cost of the repairs in damages, not the cost of a rebuild. “There is an intention to repair,” he said, adding a new standalone structure very near to the current hospital was intended to be built to the correct building standard.

In addition, some refurbishment of the existing hospital structure was part of the repair scheme.

Mijatov said it was reasonable for the plaintiff to repair the hospital.

“The plaintiff needs a regional public hospital in the area which is able to survive a serious seismic event,” he said.

“The significant cost of some $89 million, in my submission, isn’t an indication of lack of reasonableness. It is actually just an indication of the reliability of a realistic costing which takes into account the complexities and thus the additional cost of having to repair a major operational hospital - in an environment where it will continue to serve the health needs of the people of Wairarapa.”

Mijatov said the evidence would show the cost of rebuilding to be more than the estimated $89 million cost of repair.

“The plaintiff’s quantity surveyor will say he has calculated what a rebuild of the original hospital would cost today, and that comes out to about $130 million.”

The court heard the estimated repair cost was the minimum of what was needed to fix the problems.