Search continues for missing man Michael MacGregor in Wairarapa

Police are searching for Michael MacGregor after he didn’t return from a walk in Mount Holdsworth on Monday.

Police continue to search for a man who went missing in the Tararua Forest Park after he did not return from a walk.

However, bad weather may hamper the search, with Metservice forecasting rain and snow down to 500 metres on Wednesday.

Michael MacGregor was last seen in the Mount Holdsworth area, at the Rocky Lookout, just after midday on Monday.

Police Search and Rescue teams spent the night in Totara Flats Hut, and a police search and rescue squad on a training exercise overnight at Tutuwai hut had also joined the search. Teams would focus on the wider Rocky Lookout and Totara Flats areas, police said on Wednesday.

Nigel Boniface, a local tramper and member of the local search and rescue club, said Rocky Lookout was about an hour's walk from Holdsworth Rd car park.

Boniface said the tracks were good quality, but a person could get lost quite easily if they left the track and went into the surrounding dense bush.

“If you lose the track it would be very easy to get very lost and get stuck.”

On Wednesday morning he said the weather was limiting search options, so the fact that the area was very accessible was positive for searchers.

“With the wind and the rain, there's certainly no helicopters flying at the moment.”

Boniface said although Rocky Lookout was not near the tops, it would be tough being outside overnight without the right gear.

“It's still very exposed to the weather, there would be a little bit of shelter in the bush, but you're still going to be getting wet.

“You'd need good warm clothing to be comfortable in this weather.”

Police said the Westpac Rescue Helicopter with thermal imaging was available and a drone may be used, but those were both weather-dependent.

A Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) dog was being used, and would be joined by a police dog.

Several LandSAR volunteer teams were searching, and the operation was being supported by Amateur Radio Emergency Communications volunteers.

Police thanked people who had come forward with information. A person wearing orange seen in a video posted by MacGregor had been identified and spoken to by police, and provided information that helped the search planning.

Anyone who may have seen MacGregor or who had information was encouraged to call police on 111, quoting event number P055522968.