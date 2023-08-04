Specialist canyoning team used to search for missing Wairarapa tramper

The Atiwhakatu Stream in the Tararua Range is the focus of the Land Search and Rescue operation on Friday searching for missing man Michael Namana.

A specialist canyoning team is being used to help locate a missing Wairarapa tramper as the search enters its fifth day.

Michael Namana (also known as Michael MacGregor) was last seen at the Rocky Lookout around 12:20pm on Monday, and searchers have now turned their focus to the Atiwhakatu Stream at the valley floor.

Selina Blayton of Police Search and Rescue, said they had enlisted a civilian canyoning search and rescue team from Wellington who would be searching some of the more inaccessible parts of the waterway.

NZ Police/Supplied Michael Namana went missing in Tararua Forest Park while on a day walk on Monday.

”We are getting them to go from the Donnelly's Flat area up to as far as they can get to search as much of that area as they possibly can.”

Ground search teams will be searching the areas bordering the Atiwhakatu Stream, and the canyoning team will be searching the water.

Blayton said they were considering whether they use helicopters or drones later in the day. “We continue to assess our requirements as the day develops.”

Police had no immediate plans to scale down the search. “We will still continue to keep searching for Michael,” Blayton said,

A police spokesperson asked that members of the public did not enter the stream.

“While they may have the best intentions, unauthorised people in the stream place both themselves and the specialists at risk.”

Namana’s friends and family have been based at Holdsworth since the search began and have actively been involved.

Piers Fuller/The Post Namana was last scene at Rocky Lookout, about an hour's walk from Holdsworth Rd end.

The missing man’s father, Eddie Namana, said on Thursday that though they were hoping he may still be alive, there was an increasing likelihood that he may not have survived.

The weather earlier in the week was cold, wet and windy, but had mostly cleared on Friday.

Police extend our appeal for any information that may assist in locating Namana.

If you have any information that may assist in locating Namana please contact police via 105 and reference event number: P055522968