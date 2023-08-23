Person treated for smoke inhalation after Masterton house fire

A house on Lees Pakaraka Rd, Masterton caught fire on Wednesday morning.

A person was treated for fire inhalation after a fire in rural Masterton on Wednesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended a house fire on Lees Pakaraka Rd at 8am.

FENZ Masterton group manager Craig Cottrill said the first fire crew to the scene managed to “knock the fire back and contain it”.

Two rooms in the house were “badly damaged” and an ambulance was called to treat the injured occupant.

“An ambulance was requested to treat a person for smoke inhalation and breathing difficulties,” Cottrill said.

All FENZ staff had left the scene by 10am.