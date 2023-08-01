Police search for man missing in Wairarapa

Police are searching for Michael MacGregor after he did not return from a walk in Mount Holdsworth, Wairarapa.

Michael MacGregor was last seen wearing shorts and a hoodie at 12.20pm on Monday at the Rocky Lookout. He may have been wearing a hat, police said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was walking near Mount Holdsworth or at the Rocky Lookout around midday. The area is part of the Tararua Forest Park, in the Wairarapa.

A person wearing orange was in the background of a video MacGregor posted to social media, and police would like to speak with that person to see if they can help.

Anyone who has seen Michael or has information can call police on 111, quoting event number P055522968.