Search for missing tramper scaled back as temperature again dips to freezing

Police are searching for Michael Namana after he did not return from a walk in Mount Holdsworth, Wairarapa.

After a week of searching the forest, police are scaling back their search for missing Wairarapa man Michael Namana.

Other inquiries into his disappearance are continuing, a police spokesperson said.

Namana, also known as MacGregor, was last seen at lunchtime on July 31 at Rocky Lookout in the Tararua Forest Park.

The temperature in the area already dropped below freezing on Saturday night and will again tonight, with a MetService forecast of -2C for nearby Masterton. There was also snow and hail predicted in the Tararua Forest Park.

Police have been searching for a week and brought in a specialist canyoning team. Ground search teams had searched the area bordering the Atiwhakatu Stream, and the canyoning team searched the water of the stream.

Piers Fuller/The Post The Atiwhakatu Stream in the Tararua Range has been the focus of the Land Search and Rescue operation searching for missing man Michael Namana.

His father, Eddie Namana, recently said the family were starting to feel “lost” as the search continued without any sign of Michael. The family were sure he was still somewhere in the park.

Michael Namana had recently started living a more healthy lifestyle and going for walks before he headed into the Tararuas, his father said.

Namana’s friends and family have been actively involved in helping with the search.