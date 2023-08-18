Police fine 16 drivers in one day for failing to stop at railway level crossing

A woman was seriously injured after her car was hit by a Metlink train at a railway level crossing between Carterton and Masterton last month. (File photo)

Police are urging drivers to pay attention at railway level crossings, after “concerning behaviour” witnessed at the same crossing where a woman was seriously injured recently.

The woman was taken to Wellington Hospital with serous injuries after her car was hit by a Metlink train at a crossing on Norfolk Rd, Waingawa, between Carterton and Masterton, on July 27.

Police said initial enquiries had established the driver attempted to drive across the railway track despite the warning lights and bells signalling an oncoming train.

A temporary stop sign was put in place at the Norfolk Rd crossing following the accident, with officers observing many drivers failing to stop at the stop sign this week.

After officers observed some “concerning behaviour” at the crossing – including motorists not only failing to stop, but using a cellphone while driving across the tracks – an enforcement operation was carried out on Thursday.

This saw 16 drivers issues with infringement notices after failing to stop at the stop sign before crossing the railway track.

Wellington Road Policing Manager Inspector Brad Allen said drivers should be checking for trains as they crossed, much like pedestrians should check for cars when they crossed.

“I can’t emphasise enough how vital it is for drivers and other road users to always obey signage, bells, lights and barriers when they cross railway tracks.

“And where there aren’t bells, light and barriers, drivers must always look both ways and ensure it is safe before proceeding across the tracks.”

He said there was “no room to get it wrong”.

David White stuff.co.nz Rail Safety Week 2023 gets under way with a new advertising campaign. KiwiRail CEO Peter Reidy explains.

The woman injured in last month’s crash was discharged from hospital a week later.

While none of the eight passengers and five staff onboard the train reported any injuries, the crash caused damage to the crossing’s equipment.

There would be a temporary 10kph speed restriction through the crossings at Norfolk Rd and Norman Ave until the equipment was repaired.