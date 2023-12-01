Man found dead after snorkelling off the coast in Wairarapa

A man has been found dead after he went snorkelling off the coast of Riversdale Beach in Wairarapa on Thursday afternoon.

Police with the assistance of Surf Life Saving, Wairarapa Helicopters and Westpac Rescue Helicopter conducted searches of the area for the diver who was reported missing Thursday night.

In a statement, police thanked members of the Riversdale Beach community who assisted with the search.

They also extended their condolences to the family and friends of the man.

Their death is being referred to the Coroner.