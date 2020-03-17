Weather: Cold snap sweeps across country, but there's a slight relief on the way

Summer is well and truly over, as temperatures drop across the country.

Overnight on Monday, parts of the South Island dropped below freezing. The Manapouri region reached -1 degrees Celsius, while Lumsden dropped to 0C and Alexandra 0.8C, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

In the North Island, temperatures weren't as cool, with Waiouru recording one of the coolest lows with 8C.

On Tuesday, cloud cover would prevent temperatures from warming up dramatically. Makgabutlane said it was looking to be "quite a cold day" for most of the country with parts of the South Island only reaching the mid-teens.

Dunedin was forecast to peak at 12C, and Christchurch 14C. It would be a little warmer in the north, with highs of 23C forecast for Auckland, and 14C in Wellington.

"The North Island was warmer, definitely warmer than the South Island."

This kind of cold snap and cooler overnight temperatures were expected for this time of year, Makgabutlane explained.

Conditions were set to ease in the coming days as the current cool air mass moved off the country, but not by much.

"In terms of temperatures, they do start making a recovery by tomorrow already ... [they'll be] relatively warmer."

There was a possibility of frost across the South Island.

On Thursday and Friday, another cold front would moving across the south bringing sporadic showers.

Christchurch was forecast to get as low as 11C on Thursday and 9C on Friday. In the north, Wellington would see lows of 14C and 11C, and Auckland lows of 15C over both days.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Greta was still having an effect on the North Island, with showers expected to continue on Tuesday. However, Makgabutlane forecast this weather would clear soon.

Strong wind watches were still in place for eastern Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay regions. Watches were also in effect for Taranaki, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.