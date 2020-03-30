Tararua braces to go from drought to downpour as heavy rain arrives

Tararua's dry paddocks, like this one near Dannevirke, are about to get a soaking thanks to a heavy rain event flowing over the district on Monday night.

Heavy rain may sound like manna from heaven for parched pastures in Tararua, but the incoming weather may cause more bad than good.

MetService released a heavy rain watch for Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Tararua on Monday morning, warning of very heavy rain hitting the area from 6pm.

Information on MetService's website had 76.6 millimetres of rain falling in Dannevirke between 2am and 8am on Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​ said some areas may only get about 20mm of rain, but some would get much more.

The weather system had hit Hawke's Bay by 2.45pm on Monday, and would move over Tararua on Monday night, she said.

The rain would be around until noon on Tuesday.

The district's water supplies have been extremely low during the summer, with some towns on "essential use only" water restrictions.

​A Tararua District Council spokesman said lots of rain may sound good, but it could cause dirty water and other unwanted effects on rivers.

Furthermore, the rain needed to fall in the catchment area for water supplies to be helpful.

Must of the rain on the weekend had little impact on river levels as it did not fall in catchments, he said.

An update on water supplies would be available later in the week once the council could assess the impact of the heavy rain.

People should stay indoors and bring pets inside where possible, drive to the conditions and be prepared for road closures during the heavy rain, he said.