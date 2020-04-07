Cloudy weather forecast might hinder views of biggest, brightest supermoon

If you look up in the sky at around 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon, you might catch a glimpse of the supermoon.

According to Time and Date, the moon will peak above New Zealand at 2.35pm. It is expected to be the biggest and brightest of the year.

Supermoon isn't an official astronomical term, but it is the name given when a full moon occurs at the same time as it being at perigee - the point on the orbit that's closest to the Earth. It will be approximately 357,042 kilometres away, but visibility is reliant on the weather forecast.

The outlook isn't looking too great for most of the country. MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree says a front moving over the North Island is expected to bring cloud cover for most of the day.

"Most of the North Island is covered in clouds [on Wednesday]," she explained. However, the likes of Wellington, the Kāpiti Coast, and Wairarapa regions might clear up by the afternoon.

In the South Island, the upper and lower regions are forecast to be relatively fine, but those on the east coast in the Canterbury region might not be as lucky.

Craig Shearer/Supplied A shot of the supermoon from February 9, 2019, over Hobsonville, Auckland.

"[It] might not be great for those in Canterbury, but further south in Otago [they] should get a good view of that ... as well as the upper South Island."

It is the second supermoon for the year - the first was on March 10, and the last will be on May 7.

If you snap a photo of the supermoon, send your pictures through to newstips@stuff.co.nz.