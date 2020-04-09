Easter long weekend expected to start sunny, end with stormy weather

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says there will be checkpoints around the country to monitor non-essential travel during Easter.

The coming most unusual of Easter breaks is expected to start with fine weather across much of the county on Good Friday but by Monday many areas are likely to be wet, windy and cold.

"It's really a (long) weekend of two halves," MetService meteorologist Peter Little said on Thursday morning. "It starts off fairly settled but certainly it's going to be fairly rough by the end."

With New Zealanders confined to their homes by the coronavirus lockdown, it's the weather in the cities and larger towns that matters, and the picture from MetService is clear: Friday and Saturday are going to have the best weather, then it's all downhill.

On Friday a ridge of high pressure over New Zealand meant settled conditions and sunny skies, with maybe just some showers on the fringes, such as the east coast of the North Island, possibly in parts of Northland and possibly in the far south, Little said.

By Saturday the ridge would be moving to the east, allowing a northwest flow to develop over the country. Eastern areas were expected to stay fine but showers would start to drift into some western places. Despite that, it should still be a reasonably fine day across much of the country.

Then by Sunday a deep trough was expecting to be approaching the country from the Tasman Sea. "That works its way up the west coast of the South Island on Sunday. We're expecting that will bring heavy rain there," Little said.

Showers were expected in western parts of the North Island, with rain in the far south. Also strong to gale force northerly winds were expected ahead of trough, affecting places exposed to such winds such as Wellington.

"The trough continues to move eastward across the remainder of New Zealand during Monday. It brings a burst of rain to many areas. Obviously that's good news for some of the drier regions in the north of the North Island," Little said.

The trough would be followed by a very strong southwest flow, with gales expected in some exposed areas, including exposed parts of Auckland. It would also get cold in the south, with a high of just 12 degrees Celsius expected in Invercargill on Monday.

The snow level could drop to 800 metres in the south. "It could bring a dusting of snow to the high roads and skifields, and there could be some hail showers on Monday for Southland and parts of Otago," Little said.

"This is definitely an autumnal blast, which isn't that uncommon."

Auckland is expected to be fine on Friday with a high of 20C and Saturday should be almost as good. But Sunday is expected to be getting cloudy and the northerlies will be getting strong. Monday's forecast is for rain, showers and strong northerlies changing to strong westerlies.

Saturday may be the only good day in Wellington, with fine weather and a high of 17C expected. Strong northerlies, possibly rising to gale, are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The big winds continue on Monday with rain, some possibly heavy, added to the mix.

The sun is expected to shine on Christchurch for the first two days of the break, with highs of 17C and 19C. On Sunday, high cloud is expected with a few spots of rain, along with strengthening northeasterlies. Then on Monday rain is expected to develop, along with strong southwesterlies.