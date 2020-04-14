Rain enables TDC to lift most water restrictions, snow settles on ranges

Fresh snow on the Western Ranges provide a picturesque backdrop to cyclists travelling along Rocks Rd in Nelson on Tuesday morning.

A dusting of snow and dumping of rain over Easter weekend has broken a run of mild, dry weather and enabled the district council to lift most water restrictions.

Tasman Dry Weather Task Force convener Dennis Bush-King said all restrictions had been lifted apart from rationing in the Moutere Eastern and Western Groundwater zones, which were at stages 2 and 1 respectively, and the Dove River, which was still dry on Tuesday morning so a cease-take remained in effect as did phase B restrictions for the Dovedale public water supply.

"The rain was welcome even though it is late in the season but it has not changed soil moisture much," Bush-King said. "We still need more rain for the water to permeate the soil profile and make up the soil moisture shortfall."

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said more than 140mm of rain fell on parts of the Western Ranges over 48 hours to 9am on Tuesday.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF A shirtless walker braves the cooler air in Nelson on Tuesday morning.

Most fell overnight Sunday into Monday with periods of heavy rain again on Monday night into Tuesday.

"It's a decent top up for farmers there," James said.

A shift to south-westerlies on Monday evening brought colder air, with the region's lowest temperature of 0.3 degrees recorded at St Arnaud early on Tuesday. The temperature at Nelson airport dropped to 5.7 degrees.

Bush-King said about 20mm fell on the Waimea Plains. The Waimea River peaked at 110 cubic metres per second (cumecs) but had since fallen to 15 cumecs. In Golden Bay, more than 100mm fell behind Anatoki/Waingaro and Upper Takaka, with about 40mm at Takaka. The Takaka River peaked at 95 cumecs at Kotinga.

"There might be some permit holders who will be under restrictions depending on their permit conditions but hopefully the rain will now see us through to end of the season, and rivers and aquifers across the district can get replenished and recharged as we move into winter," Bush-King said.

STUFF Most water restrictions have been lifted across Tasman District.

Council staff would continue to monitor the river flows and aquifer levels across the district. The rationing levels for the Deep Moutere aquifers would be considered on the basis of ongoing water level rise and rainfall over the next few weeks. These aquifers typically had slow rainfall recharge over the autumn and winter/spring periods.

James said it would be mainly fine but cold for the rest of the week in the Nelson-Tasman region, with south-west winds persisting, until a "flip" to a north-westerly towards the weekend.

"The first cold break after a while is always a bit of a shock to the system but we actually get these every year and everyone forgets about them," he said.