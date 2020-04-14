Temperatures drop, risk of severe gales for parts of south in coming days

Those living in the lower south may need to pop an electric blanket on their bed and add an extra layer this week as this autumn's first decent cold spell arrives.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said many South Islanders should expect "colder than usual weather" as southwesterly winds from Antarctica bring a cold snap to most of the island for the rest of the week.

He said a chilly 3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Christchurch Airport early on Tuesday morning – 3C lower than the autumn average.

Barry Harcourt A farmer travels through a snow covered landscape on State Highway 94 at Gorge Hill, Southland.

Further south, Timaru, Ashburton and Dunedin all recorded a low of about 5C, Invercargill reached just over 7C, while the Southern Lakes District recorded just over 3C.

MetService has also issued a strong wind watch for Banks Peninsula and Coastal Otago, south of Palmerston, for most of Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning.

Martin Kohn A family build a snowman near Kingston on Tuesday.

James said southwesterly winds reached up to 63kmh on Banks Peninsula just after 10am.

They would continue to pick up throughout the day, potentially becoming severe gales of up to 120kmh in some exposed places.

He said there was no significant forecast for snow, but some of the South Island's alpine passes would receive a slight dusting throughout the week.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Snow dusts the Remarkables mountain range in Queenstown on Tuesday.

The Homer Tunnel in Fiordland, the Crown Range Rd and the Lindis Pass in Otago all received about 2 centimetres of snow on Tuesday.

About 5cm of snow had also settled in parts of Southland and Otago that were 600m above sea level, James said.

ZOOM EARTH/SUPPLIED A satellite view of New Zealand shows the deep low and the cold southwesterly blasting the South Island on Tuesday.

The overnight snowfall closed a section of State Highway 94 between Te Anau and the Milford Sound, but the road reopened shortly after 9.30am.

Easter Monday brought heavy rain across many parts of the country as Kiwis hunkered down indoors amid the nationwide lockdown.

The rain was brought by a low and associated front that moved up the country on Monday. It was also expected to bring strong winds, hail and thunderstorms to South Canterbury, but did not make landfall.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Banks Peninsula and Coastal Otago, south of Palmerston, for most of Tuesday. (File photo)

Martin Kohn Snowfall in the small town of Kingston on Tuesday.