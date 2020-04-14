Snow's over, but Southland cold until Friday

Constable Dave Leach of Lumsden patrol's amid a snow covered landscape on State Highway 94 at Gorge Hill.

It was a snowy Easter for some of Southland and Otago, but MetService meteorologist Andrew James says the worst is over.

James said on Tuesday there were a few centimetres of snow on State Highway 94 Te Anau to Milford Sound, in Kingstown near Queenstown, and on Crown Range Road.

However, there were fewer snow reports than usual because there were not as many people on the roads.

Barry Harcourt A farmer travels in a snow covered landscape on State Highway 94 at Gorge Hill.

The upper cold pull responsible for the white Easter was moving off New Zealand, but a south-westerly would be coming in from the Southern ocean, bringing cold winds over the following few days, he said.

"Things are going to stay pretty chilly until Friday," he said.

NZ Transport Agency media manager for the southern region Frances Adank said the Milford Road had been closed on Sunday and Monday night.

The road was reopened at 9am on Monday as the weather started improving, she said.

There was an area warning in place for State Highway 6 between Athol and Garston due to snow..

"Be ready for a slippery road," she said, adding: "Drive carefully if you're an essential worker."

The Transport Agency was keeping an eye on other roads on Tuesday, Adank said.