Weather: North Island braces for heavy downpours, but warmer temperatures

The longest night of the year brought some of the coldest temparatures of 2020.

The North Island's longer days are likely to be rained out towards the end of the week.

A low pressure system from the Tasman is set to move across the North Island late on Wednesday through to Friday.

MetService duty forecaster Fulong Lu​ said the system would bring periods of heavy rain to parts of the island's northeast.

Stuff A system moving across the Tasman is set to bring heavy rain to parts of the North Island from Wednesday.

"Coromandel, western Bay of Plenty and Gisborne will be the target," he said.

READ MORE:

* Here comes the sea - are you ready?

* The Detail: What are Rocket Lab doing in space - and who for?

* Coronavirus: Calls for NZ heads to roll 'disproportionate' to errors made

* Battling Parkinson's, cancer and grief to live 'the fullest life possible'



While it is too early for the models to predict exactly how much rainfall will accumulate, Lu estimated around 150mm to 250mm would fall.

Places north of Taupō - including Hawke's Bay, Auckland and Northland - are also forecast to get wet with some "decent rain" on the cards.

Rain is forecast for Auckland from Wednesday afternoon through to Sunday, while Wellington will likely be wet only on Thursday.

Strong winds are also forecast north of Coromandel.

The South Island will miss out on the brunt of this system - Lu said the south will remain mostly dry. But there is a chance that coastal parts of Marlborough and Kaikōura could see rainfall.

Patchy drizzle is on the cards for Christchurch on Thursday.

In addition to the rain, the system is expected to bring warmer than average temperatures.

On Thursday and Friday, Thames in the Coromandel could reach highs of 15 degrees Celsius and 16C, respectively, and lows of 11C and 10C. The temperatures forecast for Gisborne and Whakatāne are similar with highs hovering around 15C and 16C and lows of 9C and 10C.

Auckland is set to reach highs of 17C and lows of 10C when the system moves through; Wellington will get as high as 14C and as low as 9C; and Christchurch will see highs of 11C and lows of 5C.

On Friday, parts of the South Island drop below freezing. The likes of Queenstown, Alexandra and Invercargill will reach -1C, -2C, and -1C, respectively.