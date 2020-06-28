Wild weekend weather clears up, but cold week on the way for all

The tornado in Auckland on Saturday saw a trampoline wraps around a power pole on Victoria Rd, Papatoetoe.

The wild weather of the weekend might have eased, but Kiwis will need to wrap up warm this week as temperatures take a tumble.

It's been an all-action few days in the upper North Island as tornadoes ripped through the Northland town of Mangawhai on Friday afternoon and parts of Auckland on Saturday morning, before the Bay of Plenty was hit by a whopping 493 lightning strikes in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday.

MetService meterologist Thapi Makgabutlane said the rugged conditions were all attributed to a low pressure system that was sitting just west of the country.

"Yesterday it was a bit further north, sort of off the North Island, and it had several fronts associated with that," she said. "As those fronts were passing through, as well as quite an unstable air mass that was over the North Island, that all combined to bring us all of that weather that we had over the last couple of days."

1 NEWS Maria Moore says her surf ski wound up in the neighbour’s driveway because of the storm.

On Sunday morning MetService had heavy rain watches in place for Mount Taranaki, and North Otago and Dunedin, through till 9pm, along with Canterbury, south of Darfield, till 6am Monday.

There were road snowfall warnings for Arthur's Pass, Lewis Pass and Porters Pass till 10pm, while there was a heavy snow watch for inland Canterbury north of Twizel, south of Lake Sumner, to 11am Monday, with snow to 400m, and periods of heavy snow above 700m.

The coming week will mostly just be showery throughout the country, though everyone can expect a chilly start to July, a few degrees below normal levels.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Road snowfall warnings are in place on Sunday.

Through Wednesday to Friday, Auckland and Hamilton are expecting highs of 13C and 12C respectively, while the other main centres - Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin - are looking at highs of just 9C through the middle of the week.

"That's mainly attributed to the southwesterly flow that we're expecting pretty much for most of the coming week," Makgabutlane said.

"As we know, any wind that comes from the south will be colder, it will be much colder air mass, so that will be bringing down the temperatures. And because the wind direction doesn't change much, it means that the temperatures never really get a chance to recover and start warming up a little bit.

"But as soon as we see the wind direction start to change, maybe coming a bit more from the north, then that should bring a warmer air mass and start to warm those temperatures."

Ross Giblin/Stuff Rainfall for June in the main centres is at or above average, but temperatures are also.

While it may have felt like a cold June, data provided by MetService actually shows, for the three biggest cities at least, that it's actually been warmer than the past two years.

Auckland's average maximum temperature this month is 16.9C, compared with 15.4C last year, 15.2C in 2018, and a long-term (since 1962) average of 15.5C.

Wellington's June figure of 13C is just above last year's 12.9C and well above 2018's 11.7C, though just below their long-term (since 1962) average of 13.3C.

Christchurch's 12.3C is up on the 11.8C of 2019 and the 10.9C of 2018, along with their long-term (since 1944) average of 11.9C.

However, rainfall for the three main centres in June is above average figures.

Auckland's 149.6mm compares to 87.4mm last year, 194.8mm in 2018, and a long-term average of 115.5mm.

Wellington has had 165.8mm, after just 67mm last June and 133.4mm in 2018, with the capital's long-term average being 113mm.

Christchurch has had only 59.2mm this month, down on the 82.4mm from last year and the 92mm in 2018, and around even with the city's long-term average of 56.2mm.