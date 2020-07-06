Crews clear trees and slips after night of rain in Tasman District

Crews were busy on Sunday night and Monday morning clearing some Tasman District roads of slips and fallen trees after a spell of wet and windy weather.

Tasman District Council community relations manager Chris Choat said a roading crew was sweeping debris from the road at Ruby Bay as at 9.45am.

“It is open through,” Choat said. “That crew will then head to Tokongawa Drive, Kaiteriteri, where there are reports of a slip across the road.”

Crews were also inspecting the Motueka River West Bank area as well as the Kaiteriteri-Riwaka-Marahau-Sandy Bay loop to check for any trees down.

A crew was clearing a tree and slip from Hinetai Rd, off Motueka Valley Highway. A tree and a slip was cleared from the highway itself on Sunday night.

”As far as our contractors are aware, all roads are passable except maybe Tokongawa Drive,” Choat said at 9.45am.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said an average of 20-30mm of rain fell on the Nelson-Tasman region between 5pm on Sunday and 9am on Monday. However, the rainfall was likely higher in the ranges.

Wind gusts reached on average 60kmh.

The forecast for the rest of day was for any remaining rain to clear, becoming fine. However, there was the chance of more rain in the ranges and west of the ranges in the evening, Makgabutlane said.