Aucklanders warned to prepare for thunderstorms, tornados and power cuts

The South Island needs to prepare for snow, the North Island for wind.

Aucklanders are being warned to prepare for tornados, thunderstorms and gales that could lead to power cuts during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Metservice has issued a strong wind watch for the north of the North Island – including Auckland, Waikato and the western Bay of Plenty.

Snow is forecast on higher ground for the central North Island town of Taihape on Wednesday afternoon and for Clutha, Southland and parts of Fiordland overnight on Tuesday.

Flurries were forecast near the Desert Rd, Lewis Pass, Crown Range Rd, Porters Pass, Milford Rd, Napier-Taupo Rd and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway on Wednesday, and some snow may settle on the roads, so motorists should take extra care, Metservice warned.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Damage on Arwen Pl in East Tamaki, Auckland after a tornado swept through the area on June 27.

Most main centres, including Whangārei, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin, will see showers and westerly or southwesterly winds on Wednesday.

In Auckland, gusts could reach up to 90kmh, while in the capital gales of 75kmh are expected in exposed places.

Vector, which operates Auckland’s electricity network, said weather conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday could damage power lines, which could mean staff may need to shut off power to some areas.

While crews would be on stand by 24/7 to do repairs, high winds could make it unsafe to complete them.

Vector’s head of network field services, Marko Simunac, said Aucklanders should charge their devices and power banks, tie down objects that could be swept up in strong winds, such as barbecues or trampolines, and make sure they had a torch and spare batteries handy, as well as alternative fuel for cooking.

People should stay away from fallen power lines and damaged electrical equipment and report damage to Vector’s outage centre.

“We know it’s the school holidays with lots of families at home and reliant on power for warmth and entertainment such as laptops. If the weather causes damage to power lines, we’ll aim to restore power as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of our crews and the public,” Simunac said.

As well as being wet and windy, it will be chilly in most regions.

Whangārei, Auckland, Tauranga, will get a high of 13C, while in Hamilton, temperatures could drop from 12C to freezing. The capital will reach just 10C – and Christchurch and Dunedin won’t even get double digits, with highs of 9C and 7C forecast respectively.