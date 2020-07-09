Weather: Fine spells and chilly nights expected this weekend

A couple of cold, wet days will make way for settled weather in time for the weekend.

The worst of the chilly weather has now eased, with conditions and temperatures returning to a wintry normal.

Many parts of the country were blanketed in snow on Thursday, and some roads were forced to close.

Although temperatures will still be chilly for many overnight, there are no road snowfall warnings in place or bad weather expected on Friday.

Hamilton and Taumarunui residents could expect a cold night, with -3 degrees forecast. While -2C is forecast for Blenheim and Timaru.

MetService meteorologist Aidan Pyselman​ said the weather would be improving on Friday and into the weekend, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that’s coming over from the Tasman Sea.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Cloud formations as the winter sun goes down. (File photo)

Conditions are expected to warm over the coming days, but inland regions will still be hit with cold overnight temperatures due to conditions settling.

In the main city centres, Auckland is forecast to have fine spells, with a high of 14C and a low of 5C on Friday. On Saturday, a high of 14C and a low of 9C is expected.

Wellington will have fine weather, with a high of 12C and a low of 6C on Friday. The fine weather will continue into Saturday, with a high of 12C and a low of 8C.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A weak winter sun peaks through the clouds in Christchurch. (File photo)

Those in Christchurch will have a frosty start to the day but can expect fine weather on Friday. A high of 13C and a low of -2C is expected. Saturday will also be fine, with a high of 13C and low of 3C. Further south, Alexandra will have a chilly overnight low of -2 on Friday.

In Dunedin, cloud and westerlies are on the cards on Friday, with a high of 12C and a low of 4C. On Saturday, a high of 12C and low of 6C is forecast.

Looking towards Saturday, the ridge of high pressure will move up the northern part of the country, while a strengthening northwesterly flow is expected to develop in the south.

A front over the Tasman Sea will move over the South Island on Sunday, bringing heavy rain to the West Coast. The front is expected to weaken as it moves over the North Island on Monday, followed by a southwesterly flow.

Strong to gale force northwesterly winds are also likely in exposed parts of southern and central New Zealand on Sunday.

Here's a look at some photos of the snowfall around the country on Thursday:

Sasha Poldmaa/Supplied Tomas enjoys the ice on his trampoline Thursday morning in Whanganui.

NZ Transport Agency/Supplied A light dusting of snow on the Lewis Pass on Thursday morning.

NZ Transport Agency/Supplied Snowfall on the Arthur’s Pass on Thursday morning.

Stuff-co-nz Snow closed Desert Road on Thursday, captured on an NZTA live camera.