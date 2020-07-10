Weather: Cold air 'blowing across country' sees temperatures drop to -4.8C

Auckland dropped well below its average temperature for July on Friday. One motorist clocked the outside temperature at 1C. weather

A cold air mass sweeping across the country has seen the mercury drop below zero in many places on Friday morning.

Pukaki was the coldest place in New Zealand overnight with -4.8 degrees Celsius recorded. Lewis Pass was slightly warmer with -3.8C, with Mount Cook dropping to -3.3C.

In the North Island, Taumarunui was the coldest with -3.3C, Hamilton reached -2.8C, Waiouru dropped to -2.3C and Rotorua hit -2.1C.

Conditions in the main city centres dropped well below average, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​ told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Helen Clark to co-lead WHO panel looking into world response to Covid-19

* Why the Government was right not to bail out Tiwai

* Legal spectre raised over New Plymouth Raceway renewal



MetService A couple of cold, wet days will make way for settled weather in time for the weekend.

”Auckland was quite low – 2.1C – which is well below average ... a nice cold morning for them.”

One Auckland motorist recorded the outside temperature at 1C early on Friday morning.

MetService provided an update on social media on the temperatures across the Auckland region on Friday morning. It highlighted low temperatures in Ardmore, Whenuapai, and Pukekohe which reached -0.8C, 0.3C and 1.1C, respectively.

The average minimum temperature in Auckland during July is 7.7C.

Christchurch was “slightly lower” than its 0.9C average with -0.8C recorded. Wellington didn’t have as dramatic a drop – the average in July is 7.3C, Friday morning’s low dropped to 5.8C.

“Wellington wasn’t actually too bad,” Makgabutlane said.

These kinds of conditions are typical for the time of year, but the lack of cloud cover throughout Friday means conditions will remain cold for the next few days at least.

”The heat escapes a lot easier when there’s no clouds to trap it in,” Makgabutlane explained.

The cold air mass followed the cold front that brought snow to parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday. Makgabutlane said this air mass is “much colder” than the previous, and it is accompanied by southerly winds.

”[It’s] quite a cold air mass that’s blowing across the country.”

Showers are forecast for Northland and Auckland on Friday, as well as Fiordland and coastal Southland.

Supplied Frost was on the ground in Flat Bush, Auckland, on Friday morning.

The rest of the country won’t see “much activity” for the rest of the day, Makgabutlane said.

Over the weekend conditions are forecast to improve slightly but it will still be “fairly chilly”.

”Daytime temperatures [are] making a very slow recovery ... Lower to mid teens for most of the country [over] the weekend.”

Western parts of the South Island can expect some showers on Saturday, as well as western regions in the North Island who are forecast to get isolated showers.

“The main system [is] coming through on Sunday.”

Bad weather is expected to spring back on Sunday with a front possibly bringing heavy rain to the west of the South Island and strong gales to central and eastern parts of the island.