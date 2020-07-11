Weather: Another quick burst of rain to come before warm and dry start to next week

A paraglider swoops down into Sumner, in Christchurch, on Saturday.

A cold front moving up the country on Sunday will bring another drenching of wet weather and cold southerlies across the South Island ahead of a warm and dry start to the working week.

After a week of drizzle and snow in many parts of the south, the weather seemed to have settled back into a wintry normal on Saturday with warmer temperatures across the country.

But the drier weather won’t be here for long as a trough arrives from the Tasman Sea by evening, bringing rain and strong winds to several main centres as it gradually moves up the country.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the front would bring “another burst of cold weather” to both islands, with the trough travelling from the bottom of the South Island to as far as the Bay of Plenty by Monday.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the west of the South Island until 7pm on Sunday, with gale northwesterlies expected for parts of central New Zealand.

nzski/supplied Thousands flocked to Mt Hutt on Friday in 'epic' conditions, thanks to a good dumping of snow mixed with bright sunshine.

The warning is in force for Westland, south of Otira, and a watch is in place for northern Fiordland, northern Westland, Buller and the Tararua Range.

In addition, a strong wind watch is in force for Canterbury High Country, the Kaikōura Ranges, the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings.

The main city centres all climbed into double digits on Saturday after many parts of the country were blanketed in snow throughout the week, causing road closures and a rush at skifields to enjoy a dumping of fresh powder.

After a run of frosty starts and frozen windscreens in Christchurch, temperatures will peak at 14 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with occasional rain and gusty northwesterlies from evening. Don’t pack the blankets away just yet, a low of 2C is expected overnight.

Further south, MetService forecast a drizzly day in Dunedin on Sunday after a fine, clear Saturday. Scattered rain will ease to showers on Sunday evening, with the odd snow shower to 200 metres. A high of 11C and a low of 3C is expected.

STUFF MetService is forecasting a cool but mainly settled weekend of weather for the North Island.

A road snowfall warning is in place on Lewis, Arthur’s and Porters passes, along with the Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1). Best said around 1cm of snow on the road was possible, but would dissipate quickly.

In Auckland, scattered light showers on Saturday should clear on Sunday with a high of 16C.

Wellington will have fine weather on Sunday, with showers in the afternoon and rain in the evening. Strong northerlies will change southerly overnight. Temperatures will sit around 14C.

Looking towards next week, Best said the trough would bring a cold, southerly change followed by a ridge of high pressure, lifting temperatures on Monday.

Most of the country would be “pretty nice” on Monday and Tuesday, he said.

The weather would “begin to deteriorate” north of Auckland from mid-week, with several days of rain, and blustery, humid conditions forecast, he said.