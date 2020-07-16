Heavy rain expected to move to Gisborne, MetService says

A “humming” storm in Paeroa picked up a shed roof, knocked over a powerline, and closed the road on Thursday morning. Heavy rain is expected to move to Gisborne and possibly Hawke’s Bay from this evening.

Wet, wild weather that battered the Coromandel during Thursday is expected to move to Gisborne overnight.

Rain has started falling in some parts of the Gisborne region - but there’s likely more to come, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

The Gisborne weather station has seen 16 millimetres of rain on Thursday evening, and 20 mm has fallen at other stations in the region, Bellam said.

MetService has a heavy rain warning in place for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay until 9pm Friday.

“There’s a big moist easterly flow spreading north-east of the North Island at the moment.”

About 9pm on Thursday, NZ Transport Agency was showing SH25A closed between Kopu and Hikuai due to a slip. SH25 was closed from Hikuai to Tairua due to flooding. It was also closed from Whitianga to Kaimaramara, also due to flooding.

Kelley Tantau/Stuff Wild weather caused a shed to take down a power pole, only just missing the Paeroa property of Richard Cox on Thursday.

Motorists are being urged to take care as strong winds and heavy rain continue to lash the Coromandel, Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder said.

“Motorists should expect the unexpected and drive with care. Avoid unnecessary travel.

High sided vehicles and motorcycles should take particular care in strong winds, she said, and Lauder asked motorists to be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road.

Supplied Flooding near Whitianga.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree earlier told Stuff that Gisborne (north of Tolaga Bay) could expect 120-150 millimetres of rain to accumulate over the heavy rain period.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Gisborne south of Tolaga Bay from 3am to 9pm on Friday.

The Coromandel Peninsula has a heavy rain warning through to 3am Friday. There could also be periods of heavy rain til 1am Friday in western Bay of Plenty where southeasterlies will be gusty.

Some heavy falls are forecast for the ranges of Hawke’s Bay during Friday.

Further south, Wairarapa may get patchy rain over the next day and most areas of the South Island are looking relatively calm, Crabtree said.

Rain will likely persist in the Coromandel through tonight and tomorrow, as well as strong easterly winds for the Coromandel and near the Kaimai Ranges, Crabtree said.

Kelley Tantau/Stuff SH2 in Paeroa is still closed after a shed roof was picked up by gale force winds and sent across the road.

The ‘Kaimai Buster’

Heavy rain and gale force winds sent shed roofs flying and closed roads across the Coromandel on Thursday in what has been dubbed the “Kaimai Buster”.

Bellam said some high parts of the Coromandel received over 300 mm of rain on Thursday, including around The Pinnacles, which received 340 mm.

In Paeroa, State Highway 2 was closed on Thursday morning after the “humming” storm which picked up a shed roof and knocked over a powerline.

Property owner Richard Cox said the shed was behind the house, and must have gained some height to end up on the highway.

“It blew right up and over the house and took out the power pole. The phone line has been ripped off and the power has been ripped off ... The house is unscathed.”

THAMES COROMANDEL DISTRICT COUNCIL State Highway 25 Hikuai to Whangamata is closed due to a slip between SH25A and McBeth Rd.

MetService was reporting gales of around 90kmh in Paeroa with similar gusts hitting Te Aroha at the base of the Kaimai Ranges.

Crabtree said Te Aroha’s location at the base of the ranges makes it susceptible to strong easterly gales.

“When they come over those ranges they descend, they speed up and are strong hitting the township and quite gusty, whereas further out in the Waikato is reasonably sheltered by the effects of the range.”

Cox, who owns Richard Cox Contracting, offered to clean up the mess along SH2, and was awaiting the power to be disconnected from the lines.

He said between 8.30am and 9.30am was when the storm “really came through”.

Power Co was reporting power out to 54 houses in Te Aroha because of trees in power lines, with 107 properties in Matamata affected because of the same issue.

In Paeroa, 173 properties were without power and 404 in Thames with site investigations under way.

SUPPLIED A trampoline was snapped in half in Te Aroha as wild weather whipped through.

At the other end of the country, at least three Air New Zealand flights destined for Invercargill were diverted because of fog on Thursday.

Air New Zealand external communications manager Anna Cross said flight NZ697 from Auckland to Invercargill returned to Auckland because of fog in Southland.

The aircraft was returned to Auckland in order for the company to maintain their schedule.

Two other flights returned to Christchurch in the morning because of the fog. Customers were accommodated on alternative services.

Christchurch looks to be in for a cold, grey Friday, with MetService forecasting cloudy skies, patchy drizzle, easterlies and a high of just 9 degrees Celsius.

In Auckland, any showers on Friday morning are expected to clear during the morning and brisk northeasterlies should gradually ease. Wellington has a good chance of staying dry, with chilly southeasterlies.