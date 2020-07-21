Avalanche risk reaches dangerous levels as cold front hits south

Heavy rain is forecast for much of the South Island.

The risk of avalanches in parts of the south has reached dangerous levels as a cold front makes its way up the South Island on Tuesday.

The front brings with it heavy rain and the potential for surface flooding and avalanches, particularly in western parts of the south, according to the New Zealand Avalanche Advisory.

Michael Hayward/Stuff Aoraki/Mt Cook, Wānaka and Fiordland were experiencing “very dangerous avalanche conditions” above 1800 metres on Tuesday. A skier takes on Craigieburn Ski Field. (File photo).

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Westland, the Canterbury and Otago headwaters and Fiordland on Tuesday.

Westland, south of Otira, was forecast to receive up to 150 millimetres of rain in the ranges and about 60mm near the coast with possible thunderstorms.

The Canterbury headwaters south of the Rakaia River was expecting up to 120mm of rain about the main divide and about 70mm within 20 kilometres east of the main divide.

The Otago headwaters was forecast to receive about 100mm of rain about the main divide. About 60mm of rainfall was expected within 20km east of the main divide.

John Bisset/Stuff MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Westland, the Canterbury and Otago headwaters and Fiordland on Tuesday. (File photo).

Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound was expecting up to 80mm of rain with the largest accumulations likely in the north and potential thunderstorms later in the day.

The heavy rain had also caused the risk of avalanches in many southern areas to increase to dangerous levels.

Aoraki/Mt Cook, Wanaka, and Fiordland were experiencing “very dangerous avalanche conditions” above 1800 metres, the Avalanche Advisory website said.

Anyone travelling below 1200m in these areas was also expected to be in “considerable” danger.

Monique Ford/Stuff Surface flooding had also closed State Highway 6 (SH6) between Arrow Junction and Kingston, SH6 between Haast and Hawea and SH6A between Frankton and Queenstown. (File photo).

“Large avalanches are likely. New snow will fall on a crust on solar aspects and surface faceting on polar terrain, this will create very touchy conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.”

Arthur's Pass, Craigieburn Range, Queenstown and the Nelson Lakes was also at “considerable risk” of avalanches on Tuesday morning.

This was expected to last until Wednesday evening.

An NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford was closed because of avalanche hazards on Tuesday morning.

The road was expected to reopen at 10am but could close again in the evening if forecast snow reaches road level, she said.

About 3cm of snow was expected to affect the road above about 800m on Tuesday morning. The Crown Range Rd, which links Queenstown and Wanaka, was expecting about 2cm to fall on Tuesday.

Surface flooding had also closed SH6 between Arrow Junction and Kingston, SH6 between Haast and Hawea and SH6A between Frankton and Queenstown.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews were yet to respond to any serious weather-related jobs early on Tuesday morning.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said a southwesterly change was expected late on Tuesday, which would drop temperatures, bring snow and potentially gale force winds for exposed areas in the lower south.

She said snow could settle down to 500m in Southland and winds could reach gale force in exposed parts of Southland, lower parts of the West Coast and the Banks Peninsula throughout Wednesday.