Weather: Bus crashes as snow and ice closes roads in the south

Very strong westerlies are sweeping across the country with severe warnings in place in parts of both islands.

One person has been taken to hospital after a bus rolled onto its side as wintery weather continues to make driving hazardous in some areas of the South Island on Thursday.

A polar blast is moving north, closing a main mountain pass, and is expected to affect North Island Roads tomorrow.

A police spokesperson said a bus, with only the driver onboard, rolled on Wyndham-Letterbox Road near Glenham, south-east of Gore in Southland at 8.20am on Thursday.

Sleet showers are falling throughout Southland, snow showers were affecting Te Anau, and snow was falling in the hill suburbs in Dunedin.

A large thunder rumble was heard across Invercargill at 2.23pm and heavy hail coated the ground.

Two highways have been closed because of snow and ice. Canterbury’s Lewis Pass was closed at 11.45am from Engineers Camp at the Hanmer Springs turnoff to Springs Junction, and State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford Sound would remain closed all day on Thursday due to heavy snow. It was likely to reopen on Friday morning.

The Southland District Council urged extreme caution on roads in the southeast of the province, particularly around Edendale, Wyndham, Glenham and the Catlins, where road conditions were slushy.

In Southland, the agency advised road users to drive to the conditions, and to look out for ice, especially in shaded areas and on bridges.

Police said they were alerted to a vehicle that had slid off the road and into a ditch on the Seaward Downs-Gorge Rd at 7.42am. There were no injuries and the road was not blocked.

MetService has issued a heavy snow watch for Fiordland south of Dagg Sound, Southland south of Mossburn and the Clutha district until 4pm on Thursday.

A strong wind watch was in place for coastal parts of Clutha and Southland, including Stewart Island, until lunchtime.

NZ Transport Agency said on Thursday morning winter driving conditions existed on State Highway 96 from Ohai to Nightcaps, State Highway 94 from The Key to Center Hill, and State Highway 93 from Mataura to Clinton.

In Otago, a warning was issued for State Highway 85 from Palmerston to Kyeburn, State Highway 87 from Outram to Kyeburn, and State Highway 1 from Dunedin to Palmerston.

Metservice said snow had been recorded as low as 200 metres in Southland, with the heaviest snow accumulation above 400m.

“There are road snow warnings in force across the South Island as well as the Desert Road in the North Island tonight and early Friday morning as the cold front makes its way northwards,” meteorologist Kyle Lee said.

Overnight temperatures would drop behind the cold front for the South Island on Thursday night, with most towns in Central Otago dropping into the negatives.

Blenheim, Christchurch, and Kaikōura were all expected to be 4C below their average for this time of year, at –3C, -2C, and –1C respectively.

For the weekend the outlook looks more promising, as a ridge of high pressure takes hold over New Zealand.